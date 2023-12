Thompson was designated for assignment by the Reds on Thursday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Thompson was claimed off waivers by the Reds in October and will now go through the waiver process again as the club frees up a 40-man roster spot for the re-signing of Buck Farmer. The 25-year-old has elite speed but has slashed just .242/.286/.305 in 241 career major-league plate appearances.