Collier reported to camp in much better shape after improving his diet in the offseason, Charlie's Chalkboard reports. "I went into the offseason a bit overweight," Collier said. "They told me at instructs make sure you come in next year in shape and can play over a lot of games. I cut out the fast food, the sweet stuff and the snacks. I ate good meals. It's night and day. It allows me to be more mobile. It allows me to move and stretch a lot more and get a lot more of my legs in my swing."

Collier already is one of the Reds' better hitting prospects and posted a .798 OPS at High-A last year as a 19-year old, but this can only help. He's playing both first and third base this spring.