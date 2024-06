The Reds recalled Spiers was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

The right-hander was optioned to Louisville in late May but will rejoin the Reds as Emilio Pagan (lat) heads to the injured list. Spiers has filled a long-relief role in his four outings for the Reds this season and has a 3.29 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB over 13.2 innings.