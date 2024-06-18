Spiers (0-1) took the loss Monday versus the Pirates. He gave up four runs over six innings, allowing seven hits and striking out five.

After a bumpy start, Spiers still managed to get through six innings in his first start of the season. He gave up five of his seven hits and all four runs in the first two innings, before settling in nicely. The 26-year-old had impressed as a multi-inning reliever, leading to the opportunity in the rotation opening up. There is no word yet on whether he will get another start, but regardless, the 3.20 ERA through 25.1 innings this season should keep him in the conversation.