Spiers is slated to start Monday's game against the Pirates in Cincinnati.

He'll be rewarded with a second turn through the rotation and a second straight matchup with the Pirates after he held the Bucs to four runs while striking out five over six innings during his start this past Monday in Pittsburgh. Across his one start and five extended relief appearances this season, Spiers owns a 3.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB over 25.1 innings.