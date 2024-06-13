Reds manager David Bell said Spiers will start Monday's game in Pittsburgh, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Spiers was called up from Triple-A Louisville last Sunday and was immediately put to work in long relief later that day in the Reds' series finale against the Cubs. With starter Frankie Montas getting chased from the game midway through the top of the second, Spiers stepped in and struck out seven batters over 5.2 shutout innings while allowing just six baserunners. Prior to the call-up, Spiers had already been stretched out as a starter at Louisville and compiled a 2.51 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 46.2 innings, and on the heels of his impressive showing out of the bullpen, he'll now get a chance to fill the opening in the big-league rotation that was created by Graham Ashcraft's recent demotion. Nick Martinez had worked as a primary pitcher behind an opener the last time Ashcraft's turn came up Tuesday versus the Guardians, but he'll presumably move into a more traditional bullpen role now that Spiers has been awarded a start.