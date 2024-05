Spiers was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Spiers threw 3.1 innings against the Dodgers in Sunday's series finale, allowing one run on three hits while striking out three. He has spent most of the season so far riding the shuttle between Triple-A and the majors, and he will likely return again when the Reds need a fresh arm. For now, Spiers will head down to make room on the roster for Nick Lodolo (groin).