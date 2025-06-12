Reds' Carson Spiers: Throws bullpen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spiers (shoulder) threw a second bullpen session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Spiers has been sidelined with a right shoulder impingement since mid-April and began a throwing program three weeks ago. The next step should be a rehab assignment, although the Reds haven't indicated when that may begin.
More News
-
Reds' Carson Spiers: Shifted to 60-day injured list•
-
Reds' Carson Spiers: Begins throwing Saturday•
-
Reds' Carson Spiers: Out with shoulder impingement•
-
Reds' Carson Spiers: No longer starting Sunday•
-
Reds' Carson Spiers: Promoted, set to start Sunday•
-
Reds' Carson Spiers: Sent down to Triple-A•