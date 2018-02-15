Reds' Cliff Pennington: Agrees to terms with Reds
Pennington signed a split contract with Cincinnati on Thursday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
Pennington will earn $1.5 million if he makes the major-league roster. The 33-year-old played in 87 games with the Angels in 2017, slashing .253/.306/.330 with three home runs and 21 RBI. If he winds up carving out a spot on the big-league team, expect Pennington to serve in a reserve role as a bench infielder, although his value will be capped due to limited abilities at the dish.
