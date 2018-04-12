Reds' Cliff Pennington: Hits bench for third consecutive game
Pennington is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cardinals.
There were some thoughts that Pennington could take over the vacant third base job while Eugenio Suarez (thumb) is out, but it seems like the Reds want to test out their younger options first. Alex Blandino will start Thursday and could continue to see a good amount of time at the hot corner along with Phil Gosselin. Nick Senzel is also looming in the minors and could fill the void in the comings weeks.
