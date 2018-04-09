Pennington is batting seventh and starting at third base Monday against the Phillies.

With Eugenio Suarez (thumb) landing on the disabled list, Pennington figures to get a good amount of playing time at the hot corner for the next few weeks. Prospect Alex Blandino could also factor into the playing time division, but the veteran infielder's decent start to the season (2-for-6, three walks) should allow him to grab a good number of starts at the onset of Suarez's absence.