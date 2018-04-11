Reds' Cliff Pennington: On bench again Wednesday
Pennington is not starting Wednesday against the Philles.
In the three games since Eugenio Suarez went down with a fractured thumb, Pennington has started just once, with Alex Blandino and Phil Gosselin (who starts Wednesday) each getting one start. Highly rated prospect Nick Senzel could be up later this week to take over as the Reds' primary third baseman, which would leave Pennington with even fewer opportunities for playing time. The veteran is better suited for a utility role, which he'll likely resume again soon.
