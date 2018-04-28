Pennington cleared waivers Saturday and accepted a an outright assignment to Triple-A Louisville.

Pennington was already with Louisville, having been optioned there Thursday. Now off the 40-man roster, he's one step further away from returning to the big leagues, though his versatility leaves him multiple avenues back to the show. With a career .242/.309/.339 line in parts of 11 seasons, though, don't expect much from him if he does end up back with the big club.

