Reds' Cliff Pennington: Rides pine Tuesday
Pennington is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies.
Pennington seems to be in line for regular playing time at the hot corner with Eugenio Suarez (thumb) out. However, the veteran will get the night off Tuesday, allowing prospect Alex Blandino to make his major-league debut in his place.
