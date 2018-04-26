Reds' Cliff Pennington: Sent down to Triple-A
Pennington was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.
Pennington only recorded 34 plate appearances up to this point during his time with Cincinnati, as he struggled to a .138/.265/.138 slash line with zero extra-base hits and 13 strikeouts. The infielder wasn't able to secure more playing time when Eugenio Suarez went down with a thumb injury, and now the latter is returning from the disabled list to take Pennington's spot on the active roster. Additionally, the Reds recalled Rosell Herrera and sent Phillip Ervin down to Louisville.
