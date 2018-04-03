Pennington went 0-for-2 with two walks in Monday's win over the Cubs, getting a spot start in place of Jose Peraza.

It was interesting to see Pennington get slotted second on Monday as well. Peraza is off to an 0-for-12 start, which could bode for more starts for Pennington if Pennington can continue to get on base.

