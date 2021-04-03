Grullon was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday.
Grullon hit .283/.534/.496 in 108 games at the Triple-A level in the Phillies' organization in 2019, but he hasn't established himself anywhere as even a backup catcher, receiving just 13 plate appearances at the highest level. The Reds apparently don't even like the 25-year-old as a depth option, as they removed him from the 40-man roster to clear space for waiver claim Beau Taylor, a 31-year-old with a career .492 OPS in limited big-league opportunities.