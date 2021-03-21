site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-deivy-grullon-optioned-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Deivy Grullon: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 21, 2021
at
12:55 pm ET 1 min read
Grullon was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
Grullon was a long shot to make the
Reds out of spring training - he'll serve as insurance to injury for Tucker Barnhart and Tyler Stephenson down at Louisville after being claimed off waivers in December. More News
12/23/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/09/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/08/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/03/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/31/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/09/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Scott White
• 17 min read
Scott White
• 17 min read