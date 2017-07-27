Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Out of lineup Thursday
Mesoraco is not in the lineup Thursday against Miami, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Mesoraco heads to the bench after playing the past three days, while Tucker Barnhart draws another start behind the plate. Since returning from the DL (back) on July 19, Mesoraco is 2-for-17 with three walks and six strikeouts.
