The Reds signed Hampson to a one-year contract Friday.
Hampson was cut loose by the Diamondbacks earlier this week after slashing only .167/.359/.167 over 41 plate appearances, but he has quickly landed on his feet with a new big-league contract. The 30-year-old will serve in a utility role for Cincinnati.
