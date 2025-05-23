default-cbs-image
The Reds signed Hampson to a one-year contract Friday.

Hampson was cut loose by the Diamondbacks earlier this week after slashing only .167/.359/.167 over 41 plate appearances, but he has quickly landed on his feet with a new big-league contract. The 30-year-old will serve in a utility role for Cincinnati.

