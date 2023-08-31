Cincinnati claimed Bader off waivers from the Yankees on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com of ESPN reports.

Bader never really found his groove in New York, partly due to injuries, but he has always been productive against left-handed pitching and plays excellent defense in center field. The 29-year-old is a solid and inexpensive pickup for the Reds as they battle through key injuries and try to make up ground in both the NL Central and NL Wild Card standings. He's only owed what's left of his $5.2 million salary for 2023 and is scheduled to become a free agent this winter.