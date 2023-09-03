Bader entered as a pinch runner, stole a base and scored a run in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Cubs.

Bader ran for Jake Fraley, who led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double, then stole third before coming home with the game-tying run on an Elly De La Cruz base hit. The steal was the 18th for Bader, who's notched double-digit thefts in four of the last five full MLB seasons. He's made two appearances -- one start in Saturday's doubleheader -- since being claimed off waivers from the Yankees and is expected to provide depth for the new club.