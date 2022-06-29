Strickland picked up the save Tuesday against the Cubs. He allowed one hit and zero walks while striking out one over one scoreless inning.

Strickland has now earned both of the Reds' last two saves and three of the team's last four. Granted it took injuries to Tony Santillan (back), Alexis Diaz (biceps) and Lucas Sims (back) to get him there, but for his part Strickland has pitched well since the end of April. Diaz may return as soon as this weekend, but manager David Bell could opt to reward Strickland for the stability he has provided lately and keep him in the ninth inning.