Winker is appealing his one-game suspension that he received after being ejected from Saturday's nightcap and will start as the designated hitter Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Winker was the only player to receive a suspension for his role in Saturday's incident, but he'll still be available while he appeals. If the suspension is upheld, Aristedes Aquino could fill in as the designated hitter for a game.