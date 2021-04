Even though Winker (calf) is not starting, he's available to pinch-hit and could be back in the lineup Sunday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

With Tyler Naquin on fire, the Reds are back to having four players for three spots in the outfield again. It's possible that Winker and Nick Senzel will have to share some of their starts with Naquin in the immediate future.