Reds' Jesse Winker: Avoids major injury
Winker said Monday that his wrist felt fine and that his X-rays came back negative, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Winker exited Sunday's Cactus League game after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist during the first inning, but the injury doesn't appear to be too severe. He had a bruise on his wrist, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to a full workload in the coming days.
