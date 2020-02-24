Winker said Monday that his wrist felt fine and that his X-rays came back negative, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Winker exited Sunday's Cactus League game after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist during the first inning, but the injury doesn't appear to be too severe. He had a bruise on his wrist, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to a full workload in the coming days.