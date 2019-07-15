Winker confirmed that his injury was to his lower left side or back, and that he'll be evaluated further Monday to determine whether he needs to go on the IL, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "My lower left back, side area tightened up," Winker said. "I was feeling some tightness in my right rib cage as well."

Winker hasn't had an injury of this nature before. Given that the Reds have no off days scheduled until July 24, they might be compelled to make a roster move if Winker needs to sit out more than a day or two.