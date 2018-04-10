Winker (illness) is leading off and playing right field Tuesday against the Phillies.

Winker was held out of the starting nine Monday due to an illness, but he wound up making a pitch-hit appearance in the contest anyway. It seems like the day off was what he needed to get back to 100 percent, so he'll resume his expanded role in the Reds' outfield while Scott Schebler (elbow) is sidelined.