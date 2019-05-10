Winker (quadriceps) is back in the lineup after missing two straight games Friday against the Giants.

Winker had been dealing with a quad strain, but the issue was considered to be minor, and he's back in action as expected. The 25-year-old hasn't performed according to expectations this season, though not entirely in a bad way. He's seen his batting average drop from .299 to .237 but already has a career-high nine homers.