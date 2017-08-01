Reds' Jesse Winker: Back in Cincinnati
Winker was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
With a roster spot opening up following the trade of Tony Cingrani to the Dodgers, Winker will return to the majors in order to fill the void. The 23-year-old outfield prospect continues to flash excellent contact hitting in Triple-A as his .314 batting average and 85 percent contact rate suggest, but his power still hasn't developed, as he has just two home runs on the season for the Bats. Despite this, it wouldn't be too surprising to see him take over as the primary right fielder for the Reds soon given how poorly incumbent right fielder Scott Schebler has played as of late.
