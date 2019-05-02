Winker will bat leadoff and start in left field Thursday against the Mets.

The 25-year-old will get his first look atop the lineup since April 14, presumably as a result of Joey Votto resting more than anything else. The Reds should use their more traditional starting nine in Friday's series opener against the Giants, so Winker likely will will shift down to the No. 3 or 4 spot in the lineup for that contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories