Reds' Jesse Winker: Batting leadoff against Pirates
Winker will return to the top of the Reds' order and play right field against Pittsburgh on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Winker will hit out of the leadoff position for the fourth time this season, which is where he will typically be located when the club faces a right-hander. Expect to see Billy Hamilton hitting first versus southpaws. Through the first week of the year, Winker has gone 2-for-11 with five walks and five strikeouts.
