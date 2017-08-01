Reds' Jesse Winker: Batting second Tuesday, could see more at-bats
Winker will start in right field and bat second Tuesday against the Pirates, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Winker, who was recalled from Triple-A Louisville earlier Tuesday, will spell Scott Schebler in the outfield for the series opener. Schebler is said to be healthy after recently battling a shoulder injury, but with a 4-for-52 (.077 average) showing at the plate since the All-Star break, his hold on an everyday role could be loosening. Moreover, manager Bryan Price indicated prior to Winker's promotion that he wanted to give the rookie "a real look" upon his return to the big leagues, according to Sheldon, as the Reds look to assess Winker's place in their long-term plans. The 23-year-old had seen sparse at-bats in his previous three stints with the big club this season, but it looks like his role could grow substantially this time around.
More News
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...