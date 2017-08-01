Winker will start in right field and bat second Tuesday against the Pirates, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Winker, who was recalled from Triple-A Louisville earlier Tuesday, will spell Scott Schebler in the outfield for the series opener. Schebler is said to be healthy after recently battling a shoulder injury, but with a 4-for-52 (.077 average) showing at the plate since the All-Star break, his hold on an everyday role could be loosening. Moreover, manager Bryan Price indicated prior to Winker's promotion that he wanted to give the rookie "a real look" upon his return to the big leagues, according to Sheldon, as the Reds look to assess Winker's place in their long-term plans. The 23-year-old had seen sparse at-bats in his previous three stints with the big club this season, but it looks like his role could grow substantially this time around.