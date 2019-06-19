Winker will serve as the Reds' No. 2 hitter and will start in left field Wednesday against the Astros.

Winker will make his third start in a row in one of the top two spots in the order, with his prior two assignments coming as the leadoff man. It's unclear if manager David Bell plans on sticking with Winker in the top third of the lineup, however, as the Reds won't be playing with all their regulars Wednesday with usual No. 2 hitter Joey Votto gets a breather for the day game.