Reds' Jesse Winker: Benched in second straight
Winker is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.
Winker will hit the bench for the second time in as many games, with both absences surprisingly coming against right-handed pitchers (Trevor Williams and Zach Davies). The expectation heading into the season was that the lefty-hitting Winker would at least be a full-time regular versus righty pitching, but the back-to-back benchings suddenly makes his role more of a question mark. Matt Kemp will man left field in Winker's stead once again.
