Winker went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 5-4 win over the Mets.

He took Edwin Diaz deep in the top of the ninth inning to break up a 4-4 tie -- the first hit the Mets' closer has given up to a left-handed hitter this season. Winker is now slashing .239/.316/.534 through 28 games with eight homers, but only 13 RBI.