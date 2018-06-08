Reds' Jesse Winker: Blasts walkoff homer Thursday
Winker went 3-for-3 with a walkoff two-run homer against the Rockies on Thursday.
After replacing Adam Duvall, Winker produced a pair of singles in the eighth and 11th innings before ending things with a two-run shot off Chris Rusin in the bottom of the 13th. It was just his second home run of the season after he knocked seven in 47 games last year, but Winker is starting to find a groove at the plate, notching three multi-hit efforts in the last four games . He's now slashing .263/.368/.357 through 54 games this season.
