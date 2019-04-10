Winker went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, three RBI and two runs in a 14-0 victory against the Marlins on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old had just one hit in 26 at-bats prior to Tuesday, so this production was a sight for sore eyes. Winker has a long way to go to turn things around, but this was a step in the right direction. Winker is 3-for-29 (.103) with a homer, three RBI, and two runs in 10 games this season.