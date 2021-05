Winker went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Pirates.

The rest of the Reds lineup only managed five singles. It's Winker's sixth multi-hit performance in the last 12 games, and on the season the 27-year-old is hitting a dynamic .374 with seven homers, 19 RBI and 24 runs in 27 contests.