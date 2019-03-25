Reds' Jesse Winker: Center field reps
Winker played two innings in center field Saturday and four innings there on Sunday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Winker will still be the starting left fielder, but will also back up Scott Schebler for as long as Nick Senzel is down in the minors. "We need to make sure that we have someone who can play out there," Bell said on Sunday. "Talking to guys that have seen Jesse play out there, he's done it before."
Winker played some center field in the minors at Triple-A Louisville, but he's not especially fleet of foot. But the Reds want to leave Yasiel Puig alone in right field, instead of experimenting with playing him in center.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...