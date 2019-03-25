Winker played two innings in center field Saturday and four innings there on Sunday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Winker will still be the starting left fielder, but will also back up Scott Schebler for as long as Nick Senzel is down in the minors. "We need to make sure that we have someone who can play out there," Bell said on Sunday. "Talking to guys that have seen Jesse play out there, he's done it before."

Winker played some center field in the minors at Triple-A Louisville, but he's not especially fleet of foot. But the Reds want to leave Yasiel Puig alone in right field, instead of experimenting with playing him in center.