Winker went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Brewers.

Batting fifth as the DH, Winker drove in two runs on a single in the first inning and followed up with his first long ball in the fourth. Winker started against opposing lefties on Friday and Saturday (Eric Lauer and Brett Anderson), something he did on only seven occasions last season. He's one of the few Reds batting above .240 and should at least remain a fixture against right-handed pitching.