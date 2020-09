Winker went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Brewers.

At one point the hottest hitter in all of Major League Baseball, Winker has cooled in September, hitting .095 in 42 at-bats around a stretch of missed time due to back tightness. He's fallen in the order against righties as a result, and Winker has also sat against the left two lefties the Reds have faced.