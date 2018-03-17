Winker went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI in the Reds' 16-13 loss to the Brewers in Cactus League play Friday.

The three-hit performance raised Winker's spring line to .406/.459/.656, with the outfielder contributing six extra-base knocks in 32 at-bats. Power wasn't a major component of Winker's game as he rose through the Reds' farm system, but the 24-year-old displayed more pop than expected during his multiple stints in the big leagues in 2017, homering seven times in just 137 plate appearances. With the organization viewing Winker as major-league ready, it's expected that he'll see at least semi-regular starts during the upcoming campaign while rotating in with established regulars in Scott Schebler, Adam Duvall and Billy Hamilton. Given Hamilton's questionable on-base skills, it wouldn't be an especially surprising development if manager Bryan Price eventually tabs Winker as the leadoff man for an extended period.