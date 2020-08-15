Winker went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Friday's 8-1 win over the Pirates.

There may not be hotter hitter in the league than Winker. The 26-year-old has seven multi-hit games over his last 10 games, and has hit five long balls over his last five contests. With so many options in the outfield, Winker probably knew going into the season that there weren't going to be many opportunities for him to get consistent playing time, but as long as he stays hot with his bat, the Buffalo native should have the DH spot locked down and will continue to see some time in the field on occasion.