Winker will test his tight back in a pre-game workout Monday and could be available off the bench for both halves of the day's doubleheader against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Winker will sit for the fourth straight game in the afternoon contest, and it sounds as though he'll be sitting for the nightcap as well. The fact that he's yet to be placed on the injured list suggests that he could start at some point this week, perhaps quite soon, though a clearer picture of his availability won't come until after he completes his workout.