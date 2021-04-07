Manager David Bell said that Winker (illness) will take part in baseball activities during a pregame workout Wednesday before a determination is made on whether he'll be available off the bench in the Reds' series finale with the Pirates, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Even if the Reds elect not to use Winker for a fourth straight game, the 27-year-old would still appear on track to re-enter the starting nine for Friday's series opener in Arizona. Tyler Naquin will continue to fill in in left field for Winker after slugging three home runs and driving in 10 over the past three games.