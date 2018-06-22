Winker went 1-for-2 with a grand slam and a walk in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

The 24-year-old rookie has three home runs in June after hitting just one through the end of May. Winker is slashing .256/.367/.365 in 203 at-bats this season along with 34 walks and 34 strikeouts. That type of plate discipline for a young hitter with power is a terrific trait to have.