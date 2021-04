Winker was removed from Friday's game against the Diamondbacks due to calf cramps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Winker went 3-for-3 with a double, one run and one RBI to begin Friday's contest, but he was replaced by Nick Senzel in the top of the sixth inning. The severity of the injury isn't yet clear, but Tyler Naquin could fill in as the left fielder if Winker is forced to miss additional time.