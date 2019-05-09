Winker is dealing with a left quadriceps injury but is expected to return to the lineup Friday against the Giants, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

This explains why Winker is out of the lineup Thursday against right-hander Chris Bassitt. He sat out Monday and Wednesday as well, but those absences didn't really raise suspicions as the Reds faced lefties in those two games; Winker has made just three starts against left-handed pitching this season. The Reds seem confident that Winker won't need a stint on the injured list.