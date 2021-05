Winker went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI during Wednesday's 1-0 win over the White Sox.

The 27-year-old had two of the seven total hits in the contest and delivered the only run of the game on a single during the bottom of the 10th inning. Winker has a .359/.422/.641 slash line with six homers, six doubles, 17 RBI and 20 runs through 23 games this season.